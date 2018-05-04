Elderly man killed in crash on Lane Avenue in Jacksonville

An elderly man died in a crash in the Westside section of Jacksonville on Thursday, police say.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called at about 1:33 p.m. about the crash that happened at the intersection of Lenox and Lane avenues.
The Sheriff's Office said the elderly man drove his car into another car at the intersection. Police believe the man had a medical issue.
A rescue unit from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to UF Health, where he was pronounced dead due to natural causes.
The driver in the other car was not injured, according to police.
Investigators have not yet released the identity of the man who died.
The investigation is ongoing.
