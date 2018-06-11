  • Emergency system test leads to false alarm about active shooter at Lake City VA

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    LAKE CITY, Fla. -

    The testing of an emergency system at the Lake City VA Medical Center led to a false alarm on Monday morning.

    During the testing of the police emergency system, the system inadvertently advised there was an active shooter at the center.

    Related Headlines

    Cindy Snook, deputy public affairs officer for North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, said in a statement there is no active shooter threat at the facility.

    The following is the full message from Snook:

    "Today, during testing of our police emergency system a message inadvertently advised of an Active Shooter at the Lake City VA Medical Center. There is no active shooter threat at the facility. Police services are examining the system to determine what allowed the message to be sent. 

    "We apologize for any inconveniences or anxiety caused due to the system announcement."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Emergency system test leads to false alarm about active shooter at Lake City VA

  • Headline Goes Here

    St. Johns County deputies searching for missing man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police: Man takes cash register from Walmart, tries to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kamiyah Mobley speaks to 'Good Morning America' after woman who…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family, friends gather on Neptune Beach to remember loved ones killed in…