Emergency system test leads to false alarm about active shooter at Lake City VA

The testing of an emergency system at the Lake City VA Medical Center led to a false alarm on Monday morning.
During the testing of the police emergency system, the system inadvertently advised there was an active shooter at the center.
Cindy Snook, deputy public affairs officer for North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, said in a statement there is no active shooter threat at the facility.
The following is the full message from Snook:
"Today, during testing of our police emergency system a message inadvertently advised of an Active Shooter at the Lake City VA Medical Center. There is no active shooter threat at the facility. Police services are examining the system to determine what allowed the message to be sent.
"We apologize for any inconveniences or anxiety caused due to the system announcement."
