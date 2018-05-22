The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced the funeral arrangements and procession for fallen Officer Lance Whitaker.
Whitaker was killed in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 295 near Alta Drive while responding to another crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. on May 15. Whitaker, a 17-year veteran with JSO, will receive full honors from the JSO Honor Guard.
Viewing for Whitaker is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Evangel Temple, 5755 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Funeral services are Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Evangel Temple. A graveside service will follow the church service at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
A police vehicle procession will take place between the church service and graveside service. JSO said anyone wishing to view the procession and pay their respects to Whitaker is welcome to stand anywhere on the procession route where it is safe to do so from the Interstate 95 exit on Emerson Street to Oaklawn Cemetery. (See route in Google Map below)
The following are the road closures for the procession and the estimated times that those roads will be closed:
Ramona Boulevard from S. Lane Avenue to S. Ellis Road – Closed 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
I-10 eastbound at I-295 – Closed 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
I-95 southbound from Union Street to Emerson Street – Closed 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Emerson Street westbound from I-95 to Hendricks Avenue – Closed 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Hendricks Avenue southbound from Emerson Street to University Boulevard – Closed 1:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Philips Highway at Emerson Street northbound and southbound – Closed 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
A viewing will be held for Officer Lance Whitaker today from 5-8 p.m. at Evangel Temple, 5755 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QAs5NS5fOq— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 22, 2018
