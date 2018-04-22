0 Family, friends call for justice for 31-year-old Jacksonville man found dead in Baker County

Family and friends marched through the streets of Baker County on Saturday calling for an arrest in the death of a Jacksonville man.

Dominic “DJ” Broadus was found dead in Macclenny, Florida, on Feb. 3.

Family and friends say the 31-year-old was smart and caring.

“He was intelligent. The world was his oyster. He could’ve done anything he wanted to do,” his father, Dominic Broadus Sr., said.

Group marching in Baker County, #Florida demanding answers in the death of a 31-year-old #Jacksonville man @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/DxSetsAz0w — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) April 21, 2018

He told Action News Jax that he knows very little about what led to his son’s death, after his body was found on a property where the son of a former Sheriff’s Office employee lives.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after deputies found his body.

“What’s taking so long? You should have enough evidence,” Broadus Sr. said. “My son was unarmed. His cellphone was missing and he was shot from several different angles.”

Action News Jax reached out to FDLE to find out why the family hasn’t gotten any information about Broadus’ death.

A spokesperson said the agency is still investigating and that it does not comment on active investigations, to protect the integrity of the case.

“I just can’t even imagine. It breaks my heart for them. It really does,” Dawn Davis said.

"My son was unarmed, his cellphone was missing and he was shot from several different angles." Family and friends call for answers in the death of a 31-year-old #Jacksonville man found dead in Baker County @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AzR90SG0DT — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) April 21, 2018

She and many other friends of Broadus drove from Jacksonville to Macclenny on Saturday to show support for his family and call for justice for their friend.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Dana Bryan said. “I just want to know the right thing gets taken care of.”

Here is the full statement from FDLE:

“The family of Mr. Broadus deserves to know what happened to him on the night of Feb. 3, 2018 and FDLE is investigating to determine the facts of what happened. Our investigation is active. FDLE cannot comment during active investigations because our top priority is to ensure the integrity of the case. Providing information during an active case can influence future interviews and make it more difficult to determine exactly what happened. Our role is to determine the facts of what happened and we provide that information to prosecutors so they can make charging decisions. Once the investigation is no longer active, all information can be provided to the family of Mr. Broadus and the public.”

Action News Jax reached out to the son of the former Sheriff’s Office employee, who deputies say was at the Baker County property when deputies found Broadus’ body.

Our calls and text messages were not returned.

Group now at the Baker County Courthouse. I’m told they’ll have a vigil here to remember Dominic DJ Broadus @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YRprBskBW5 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) April 21, 2018

