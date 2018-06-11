0 Family, friends gather on Neptune Beach to remember loved ones killed in Gilchrist County crash

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. -

PHOTO GALLERY: 4 young adults from Jacksonville killed in Gilchrist County

Candles were lit Sunday night in memory of four young people from Jacksonville.

They were united by friendship, but taken away from their friends and family after a crash in Florida’s Big Bend area.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what caused their Chevy Impala to collide with a Ford Explorer on Saturday night in Gilchrist County.

Blake Delapaz, 20, was the sole survivor in the Impala. He was taken to UF Health with critical injuries.

Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 21, and Alysia Littlejohn, 20, were the four passengers who died.

Right now, family members and friends are gathered at Neptune Beach for a vigil to remember the lives of the 4 Jacksonville national natives killed in a car crash in Gilchrist Co. on Saturday @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/H6nRcsIOAW — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 11, 2018

Action News Jax was invited to the vigil on Neptune Beach on Sunday evening. Dozens of people came to remember four people they loved, and will always love, dearly.

While Amanda Duguay said she knew everyone in the crash. She was closest to Isabella Garcia.

"Me and Bella were like inseparable since third grade … we just graduated high school. We even held hands during graduation,” Duguay said.

Joshua Briones, also very close to Garcia, said he first met her in kindergarten.

"I just wish we could have a couple last words ... I wish it wouldn't happen so quickly,” Briones said.

Briones said this feels like a dream he just needs to wake up from.

Many gathered on the beach shared that same feeling, as tears fell on the shoulders of others, and friends and family tried to comfort one another during this difficult time.

It’s a very tear-filled, emotional moment for everyone gathered on the beach right now. Candles have been lit for the 4 people who died in the crash. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aNmH7RadFz — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 11, 2018

"Seagate is where we always come out to the beach, this is our spot,” Briones said.

Those who came out on Sunday evening brought candles and flowers to represent everlasting life and love for their friends that they say they will always carry around in their hearts.

“I know that each and every one of them is going to guide and protect us and watch out for us ... like we all loved them and they loved us … and we all know that,” Briones said.

Duguay said Sunday night’s vigil served as a reminder to hug all of her friends and family a little tighter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by FHP.

“Just hug everyone tight.” —Tonight family and friends are mourning the loss of four young people who died in a car crash in Gilchrist on Saturday. A look at the beautiful ceremony held to honor their loved ones—on @ActionNewsJax at 11. pic.twitter.com/t153UhILdu — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 11, 2018

