0 Family gets answers 14 months after loved one's murder

A local family finally has answers about the murder of their loved one after more than a year of waiting.

Action News Jax reported in April 2017 when Daniel Gilliam, 30, had been shot and killed during a robbery in front of his home on Simon Drive in Brunswick.

Gilliam’s mother, Donna Lane, misses him every single day.

“I can just always see him just bouncing in the front door saying, ‘Momma, you got some sweet tea?” Lane said.

The Brunswick father left behind three children. The youngest, a little girl, is not even 2-years-old.

“He was just so caring to everybody, and just so happy all the time,” Lane said. “We just all miss him so bad.”

On Friday, the Glynn County Police Department announced two arrests and two outstanding suspects in the Gilliam case.

“I know, as we stand here and talk today, there’s nothing that we can do to take care of the pain and the suffering that the family has endured,” said Police Chief John Powell.

Powell said officers arrested 26-year-old Rahad Muhammed. They said he confessed to the murder and armed robbery, and led them to 39-year-old Don Johnson, Jr.- who was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Investigators are still searching for a third suspect, Rashad Wright, also of Glynn County.

Police said they have leads on a fourth suspect, but are not releasing information on that person at this time.

During the announcement, we saw a raw, emotional expression of gratitude from Gilliam’s family.

Murder victim's mother: "He was just so caring to everybody, & just so happy all the time. We just all miss him so bad."



“Thank you,” Lane said to investigators.

“Yes, thank you,” Lane’s sister, Patricia McCann, said. “We’ve been waiting on this for almost 14 months. Thank you.”

Investigators said Gilliam knew the suspects, but would not elaborate further. They said they’re looking at possible gang affiliations.

Gilliam’s family is just thankful they finally have some closure.

“He was a good, caring soul,” McCann said. “He was one of the sweetest guys you will ever meet. He’d give you the shirt off of his back.”

