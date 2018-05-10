Fans at THE PLAYERS Championship encouraged to take note of first aid locations at TPC Sawgrass

The First Alert Weather team has forecasted the season’s highest temperatures for THE PLAYERS Championship weekend.
Tournament officials ask fans to take note of first aid locations.
Many people at TPC Sawgrass told Action News Jax Thursday that they weren’t prepared for the cloudless skies and high temperatures.
“I’ll start with water and see how it goes,” Mike Kelly said.
First Alert Meteorologist Arielle Nixon explained that Saturday will be the hottest tournament day with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.
A spokesperson encouraged fans to stay hydrated and monitor alcohol consumption.
Steve McNeel told Action News Jax he’ll bring, “water, a lot of sunscreen, and drink a little alcohol not too much.”
Water bottles aren’t allowed through the gates.
Water refilling stations are located in the permanent restrooms at The Grove, Taste of Jax, The Patio, and Wine and Dine on 9.
