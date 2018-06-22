0 Woman hit, killed by train in Clay County

An Orange Park woman was hit and killed by a train Friday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Florida Highway Patrol says the woman, Lucinda Eucker, 56, was on the tracks prior to the collision.

The fatal accident occurred at Doctors Lake Drive and Lakeside Villa Road.

Deputies say they were looking for Eucker last night and said she is known to wander off from home.

Officials are working to learn if this was a suicide.

CSX released the following statement:

“Just before 7:00 a.m. this morning, a CSX freight train headed to Jacksonville, FL struck a pedestrian near St. John School Road and Doctors Lake Drive in Orange Park, FL. CSX personnel are working with the Clay County Sheriff Office and Florida Highway Patrol on scene. The train consisted of three locomotives and 107 empty railcars. CSX appreciates the swift response by the local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this traffic event.”

CCSO tells me no car involved in crash. Elderly woman who deputies were searching for last night hit and killed @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/aktDu5D82C — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 22, 2018

Clay County Fatal Crash: Train vs. Pedestrian. Doctors Lake Drive near Lakside Villa. Female pedestrian was on tracks prior to collision. Causation still under investigation. Please avoid area as investigation continues. Seek an alternate route. Numerous crossings affected. pic.twitter.com/eDiOSFCHih — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) June 22, 2018

CCSO tells me the woman killed by train is known to wander away from her home - deputies were searching for her last night @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/CX8AtT479n — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 22, 2018

