Father investigators say was shot and killed by former officer laid to rest

The local father investigators said was shot and killed by a former Georgia police officer has been laid to rest.
Saturday, family and friends of Anthony Marcel Green, Jr., 33, withstood heavy rain to attend his funeral service.
PHOTOS: Man runs from car, is shot by Kingsland police officer, GBI says
Mourners said it was a packed house inside the Refreshing Oasis Church in Kingsland.
Green was gunned down on June 20, investigators say, by former officer Zechariah Presley.
STORY: Kingsland officer who shot black motorist charged with manslaughter
Presley is now facing voluntary manslaughter charges.
Action News Jax spoke with Green’s loved ones at his service.
“It was very emotional,” said Gary Hutchinson, Sr. “Everybody just felt a lot of sorrow. It was a sad moment, a sad moment to go through for the family, friends.”
“Tony will be well-missed for the whole community,” he added.
Green’s family is working on a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.
