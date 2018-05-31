Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father's Day 2018: Things to do in the Jacksonville area

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Donut Day 2018: Where you can get your donut fix in the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police investigating reported bomb threat at Walmart on Lem…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Programming note: 'Mom,' 'Life in Pieces' to air early Friday morning on CBS47

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville woman wins $500,000 on Florida Lottery scratch-off game