Father's Day 2018: Things to do in the Jacksonville area

If you're looking for something to do this Father's Day, here's a list of local events and deals:
You pick blackberries, Congaree and Penn
11830 Old Kings Rd., Jacksonville, FL
June 16 - 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Father's Day brunch at GiGi's Restaurant
3130 Hartley Rd., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Father's Day brunch at Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Father's Day organic buffet at House of Leaf & Bean
14474 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Casa Marina Father's Day Brunch
691 1st. St. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL
June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Father's Day brunch at Moxie Kitchen and Cocktails
4972 Big Island Dr., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jacksonville's Amazing Father's Day Scavenger Hunt
1620 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Music of Motown at Stage Aurora Theatrical Company
9501 Arlington Exp., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 at 3 p.m.
Monty Python's Spamalot at The Island Theater
1859 Town Hall Cir., Fleming Island, FL
June 17 at 1 p.m.
Embrace Community Father's Day car show
7154 SE CR 21B, Keystone Heights, FL
June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adventure Landing, buy one get one for dads
1944 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL
June 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Painting with a Twist for dad
1525 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
June 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
KOA Kids camp free Father's Day weekend
525 West Pope Rd., St Augustine, FL
June 15 thru 17
Jacksonville Zoo free admission for fathers
370 Zoo Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Skate Station Funworks Father's Day Skate
3461 Kori Rd., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
World Golf Hall of Fame complimentary admission for dads
1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine, FL
June 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp versus the Jackson Generals
301 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
June 17 at 3:05 p.m.
5th Annual Cliff Avril Father's Day family fun day
2445 CR 220, Orange Park, FL
June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
