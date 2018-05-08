0 Father, son escape mobile home fire in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A small boy and his father who escaped their burning mobile home Tuesday morning are in the hospital recovering from smoke inhalation.

The fire gutted the inside of unit 67 of the Sunny Oaks Community off Interstate 295 and New Kings Road, where neighbors say little Tristan and his dad, Alan Fisher, call home.

Update: JFRD says Father and son escape mobile home fire and taken to hospital for precautionary care for smoke inhalation, no burns pic.twitter.com/iTyMJZZVHZ — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 8, 2018

“[Fisher] came over to my trailer, knocked on my door real frantic, said ‘My house is on fire. Call 911,’” neighbor John Gustafson said.

Gustafson owns the garden hose Fisher used to try and stop the flames after the small family escaped.

Firefighters say the child and father were rushed to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

State fire marshal now here. Neighbor says firefighters told him it was a small kitchen fire. pic.twitter.com/c2ZUE9l5sW — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 8, 2018

“It’s got to be traumatizing. As soon as they get to a point they’re checked out safely, we’ll have another place for them,” park owner Lance Tuttle said.

Tuttle said he already has another unit set aside for the family.

The state fire marshal's office is now investigating what caused the fire.

Images from inside the home. Young boy and his dad escaped and being treated for smoke inhalation. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/AMHUdmLHzI — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 8, 2018

