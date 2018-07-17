0 Federal employee accused of recording 12-year-old girl naked at St. Johns County home

A federal employee is accused of recording a 12-year-old girl naked at his St. Johns County home, deputies say.

Deputies said 56-year-old Matthew Washkewicz took two children of a close friend to the beach on July 13.

When they got back to his house, the incident report says Washkewicz went into the master bathroom to get his dog then suggested the children should change clothes.

Washkewicz said the girl should use the master bathroom and her brother should use the guest bathroom, according to the report.

The girl noticed a phone propped up on a plant that was recording while she was naked, the report said.

The girl deleted the video and put the phone back where she found it, then told Washkewicz she felt sick and wanted to go home, the report said.

According to the report, Washkewicz took her home and while on the way told her he was trying to get her home as quickly as possible because, "I am a good guy."

She told her mom about what happened when she got home.

“Hopefully not true, but if it is he needs to be locked up so everyone else can be safe,” neighbor Irene Mestas said.

The incident report also says Washkewicz tried to destroy evidence when deputies got to his home.

Deputies saw him looking out the window. He did not come to the door, the report said.

Deputies forced their way inside and found smashed electronic components in the back water tank of the toilet. A laptop with the hard drive torn out was found under the sink in the same bathroom, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Washkewicz works for the United States Office of Personnel Management as a background investigator.

He is charged with video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence.

