Federal search warrant executed at Sushi House at St. Johns Town Center

A search warrant was served at a St. Johns Town Center restaurant Tuesday.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant at Sushi House, located at 10261 River Marsh Drive.
Tammy Spicer, public affairs officer for ICE, said ICE did not shut the business down.
However, an Action News Jax crew observed a handwritten sign on the door of Sushi House that said, "Closed Today."
Spicer said the investigation is open, so no other information is able to be released at this time.
