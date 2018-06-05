  • Federal search warrant executed at Sushi House at St. Johns Town Center

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    A search warrant was served at a St. Johns Town Center restaurant Tuesday.

    The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant at Sushi House, located at 10261 River Marsh Drive.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: Immigration officials arrest undocumented workers at Jacksonville restaurant owners' home

    Tammy Spicer, public affairs officer for ICE, said ICE did not shut the business down.

    However, an Action News Jax crew observed a handwritten sign on the door of Sushi House that said, "Closed Today."

    Spicer said the investigation is open, so no other information is able to be released at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal search warrant executed at Sushi House at St. Johns Town Center

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Ware County teacher pleads guilty to sex trafficking minor

  • Headline Goes Here

    A dozen Jacksonville women claim wedding photographer was a no-show on…

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 years after struggling to get acceptance signed by dad, woman…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville family saves struggling woman from St. Johns River