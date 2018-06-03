0 Fernandina Beach locals protesting new law that restricts beach access

Fernandina Beachgoers gathered at Peters Point to protest the new Possession of Real Property law taking effect.

Earlier we showed you how the law prevents local governments from enacting customary use ordinances that protect the public’s access to private beaches on dry sand.

The legislation does not affect counties that had customary use ordinances in place before Jan. 1, 2016, exempting counties like St. John’s.

Locals in Fernandina Beach are upset the law limits their beach access to one small strip at Peters Point.

Debbie Manser operated her horse riding business for miles along the beach.

Now she says those days are long gone.

“I’ll lose my business of 25 years because this is where we go,” Manser said.

Manser met with Sandra Carter and eight others to protest the Possession of Real property law.

Carter said, “We’re going to continue to try and do it every weekend and hopefully make a difference.”

The law prevents local governments from passing ordinances that protect the public’s right to walk on private beaches.

This leaves the decision to homeowners if they want to keep the public off the dry sand part of the beach in their backyard.

Protest organizer Christine Hiebel said, “If our beach isn’t available, only to people who own the beachfront, it’s going to destroy the economy of this island.”

The public is still allowed on the wet portion of the sand, no matter where it is, measured by the mean or average high-tide line.

The burden is also on the local government to prove the private owner did not have a superior ownership claim to the strip of beach traveled on.

Action News Jax's Varisa Lall Dass spoke to five homeowners on the beach and asked if they supported the legislation.

They declined to comment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.