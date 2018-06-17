  • FHP: 33-year-old hit, killed by trooper in St Augustine

    Updated:

    A pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning after crossing into the path of an FHP trooper, officials said.

    According to FHP spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Bryant, the trooper involved is with FHP's DUI unit and was in the process of responding to what he thought was an impaired driver when the incident occurred.

    Related Headlines

    Bryant said he was about to turn around to catchup with the apparent impaired driver when Vincent Kinslow, 33 of St. Augustine, walked into the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 near SR 207.

    FHP said it happened at 2:07 am and Kinslow was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the patrol car.

    The patrol car lights were not activated at the time of the incident.

    Kinslow was transported to Flagler Hospital and later died from his injuries.  

    Alcohol tests on Kinslow are pending. 

    Action News Jax will continue to provide developments on this story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: 33-year-old hit, killed by trooper in St Augustine

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO is investigating a shooting death off Moncrief Road

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather: Father's Day Showers & Storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video: Implosion of Jacksonville cooling towers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville restaurant owner fighting claims that there were maggots in food