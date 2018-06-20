STORY: One killed in San Jose Blvd. crash in Jacksonville
Four people are dead after a crash Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened on State Road 206, about two miles east of Elkton.
The FHP said the driver of a red SUV tried to pass a semi-truck and struck a car head-on that was traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the red SUV died, and all three occupants of the other car also died.
The driver of the semi-truck stopped and gave an account of the crash.
The 8 a.m. crash closed a large section of State Road 206 for hours. It was expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers said the three victims in the second car were from Florida but didn't live in St. Johns County.
A fire ensued after the collision, but the victims were not burned, troopers said.
