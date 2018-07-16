Troopers have identified a 22-year-old man killed in a rollover crash near the Buckman Bridge on Saturday.
Greg Yutuc of St. Johns County was killed and five other people were hurt in the three-car crash on I-295 south near Roosevelt Boulevard, troopers said.
Troopers said a red 2006 Pontiac G6 was traveling southbound just after 5:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons, it hit the rear of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
Troopers said the Pontiac traveled into the path of a 1998 Toyota Sienna, causing it to crash and overturn.
It crossed the guardrail into the northbound lanes of I-295, troopers said.
Greg Yutuc was a passenger in the Sienna. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Charina Yutuc, 49, was driving and had minor injuries. Passenger Gerry Yutuc, 50, was seriously hurt and Camille Yutuc, 10, had minor injuries. A fourth passenger, 20-year-old Charisse Yutuc, was not injured.
The driver of the Pontiac, 21-year-old Kasana Cook of Orange Park, had minor injuries.
The driver of the Elantra, 28-year-old Thomas Mcbride of Jacksonville, was not hurt but his passenger, 22-year-old Angelica Shaw had minor injuries.
Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
