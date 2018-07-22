FHP: Nassau County woman, Jacksonville man killed in hit-and-run crash

A Nassau County woman and Jacksonville man were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night, troopers said.
Troopers said Bailey McKnight, 22 of Bryceville, and Ryan Kennedy, 21 of Jacksonville, were inside a 2017 Honda Civic on U.S. 301 just after 11 p.m.
According to FHP, a white Ford F-250 traveling southbound on U.S. 301 in the left northbound travel lane with no headlights on hit the Honda head-on.
McKnight and Kennedy were both killed.
Troopers said the driver of the F-250, Shawn Blitchigton of Jacksonville, fled the scene on foot.
Nassau County deputies located Blitchigton near the crash site and troopers arrested him.
He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Toxicology reports for all three people involved in the crash are pending.
