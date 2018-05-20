FHP responding to fatal crash on I-95 NB near Southside Blvd. in Jacksonville

The Florida Highway Patrol said it is responding to a reported fatal crash on Interstate 95 northbound near Southside Boulevard.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the crash earlier and said the command on scene advised the crash was fatal.
Crews are responding to a traffic accident at I95 northbound near Southside Blvd exit.....there is a car on its side....Command on scene advising this is a fatal accident— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 20, 2018
The right lane is blocked as investigators examine the crash scene.
