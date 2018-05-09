0 Fight breaks out at Jacksonville high school, firearm confiscated

School police confiscated a firearm after a fight broke out at Ribault High School Wednesday morning, according to Duval County Public Schools.

DCPS said two students planned a fight outside the school and a group of trespassers came onto the campus and joined the altercation.

The mother of a Ribault student that didn't want to be identified told Action News Jax her daughter and nephew were playing basketball with the targeted student when the brawl broke out.

The fight involved teens from another school and parents, the mother said.

Snapchat video shows the brawl inside the school's gym, where someone is seen pinned to the floor and getting hit.

"My nephew said they came to fight another kid and since they were playing basketball, they started fighting," the mother said.

The mother described the fight as deliberate and a calculated incident.

"They was let inside the gym by one of the students kin to them when they started the fight," the mother said.

The mother also said some of the adults let in had guns.

"She was in the gym. All the sudden, these grown folks come jumping. If the gun hadn’t fell, someone would have got shot."

There were about six DCPS police cars swarming the school and Action News Jax saw one man in the back of one.

DCPS said the gun was found on one of the trespassers on campus.

Assistant principal Ronnie Williams said all students and staff are safe.

Williams released the following message to parents:

Good Morning Parents and guardians of Ribault High School. This is Assistant Principal Ronnie Williams calling to let you know that all students and staff are safe, and an incident occurred this morning in which both school and security teams were able to intervene to insure the safety of our campus. Just after school began, two students engaged in a planned fight outside the building. As staff worked to separate the students, a group of trespassers joined the altercation.

Duval County School Police and administrators were able to intervene and immediately detain all participants. While the individuals were in custody and being searched, school police confiscated a firearm from one of the trespassers. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate and criminal charges as well as school discipline are pending. We greatly appreciate the swift action of Duval County School Police and staff as they were able to immediately intervene, stop the fight, detain the individuals and confiscate the firearm on the trespasser. Please note that all students and staff are safe. A letter about this incident will go home with your child this afternoon. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 904-924-3092 if you have any questions.

