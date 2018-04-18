0 Finance manager: Jacksonville city worker was not called out to the business for the military flags

Update, 4/18/18: Action News Jax has uncovered new documents that appear to show a history of issues between the city and Jaguar Power Sports.

Mayor's Chief of Staff: “There’s always more to the story."@ActionNewsJax uncovers new documents that appear to show history of issues between city and business warned that was flying military flags. We're breaking it all down and will have much more at 5. — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 18, 2018

Original story below:

The military flags flying outside the Jacksonville business was not why the city was called out for, according to the finance manager.

The manager of Jaguar Power Sports told Action News Jax the city was called for vehicles parked on the city easement. After that, the Jacksonville city worker issued a warning for the miltary flags, according to the finance manager.

The worker, Melinda Power, was seen in surveillance video appearing to wag her finger at a veteran who was trying to defend the flying of the flags at the business. The veteran said Power insulted him by saying that what he did for the country did not matter.

You can see how the city easement is all chewed up from where vehicles have been parked here in the past. Finance mgr says vehicles being parked here is what started this whole thing. NOT confirmed by city. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/wcxct4Onxj pic.twitter.com/z9d8ECpQ6u — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 18, 2018

The army veteran who did not want to be identifed said that he was shot three times serving overseas and was offended by her comments but did not want her fired.

Power posted an apology on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

