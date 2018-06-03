Firefighters responding to fire at home reportedly struck by lightning in North Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a residential fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike in North Jacksonville.
JFRD said in a tweet that the fire is at a home in the 15800 block of Baxter Creek Drive.
Crews are responding to a residential structure fire where lightning is reported to have hit this house in the 15800 block of Baxter Creek Dr....E16 is on scene advising heavy smoke showing....this is a working fire— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 2, 2018
#RIGHTNOW— @JFRDJAX is working the scene of a fire at this home, after a lightning strike reportedly hit it. This is the 15800 block of Baxter Creek Drive. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7OpfpvMJga— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 3, 2018
This is the second consecutive day a lightning strike has led to a fire at home. @ActionNewsJax reported on another one in St. Augustine yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8T2DhiuFg3— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 3, 2018
Right now I’m working to learn if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was hurt. @JFRDJAX @ActionNewsJax —You can see it’s still a very active scene. Many neighbors standing outside their homes to see what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/Uqtlo5LMLv— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 3, 2018
