Firehouse Subs is working to fill over 100 openings for its Jacksonville-area restaurants,
The Jacksonville restaurant chain will host a job fair May 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ramada Jacksonville Baymeadows Hotel & Conference Center.
The openings include team member and management positions, according to Firehouse Sub officials.
The company's website allows applicants to apply online.
