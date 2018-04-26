  • Firehouse Subs hiring to fill over 100 jobs for Jacksonville locations

    Firehouse Subs is working to fill over 100 openings for its Jacksonville-area restaurants, 

    The Jacksonville restaurant chain will host a job fair May 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ramada Jacksonville Baymeadows Hotel & Conference Center.

    The openings include team member and management positions, according to Firehouse Sub officials. 

    The company's website allows applicants to apply online

     

