0 First day of hurricane season and tax-free holiday week

It may be the first day of hurricane season, but stores are already bracing for the extra foot traffic.

Home Depot on Jacksonville Beach arranged a separate section where consumers can easily find hurricane supplies.

They say they have not started to order a lot of extra supplies yet, but will do so if the weather warrants it.

Earlier we told you how today marks the beginning of tax-free week for disaster relief supplies like water and batteries.

The tax cut is the legislature's way of encouraging Floridians to start preparing now.

Here is a list of tax-free disaster supplies and our story on the 2018 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Tax free week starts today and lasts through Thursday. The legislature enacted it to encourage Floridians to prepare for hurricane season. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/KR7rNnqxfy — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 1, 2018

The tax cuts come on the heels of an aggressive hurricane season.

We showed you how devastating winds and floodwater cost the state billions of dollars in damage during Hurricane Irma.

They also knocked out power for a lot of Floridians.

We spoke to a mother who says she wished they had stocked up earlier.

Kelly Higgins said, "I don’t think we did very well at preparing. We had to scrounge up some water at the last minute.”

The governor’s office estimates people will save $5.8 million statewide over the week-long event.

These are the items you can save on as a result of HB7087 passing. pic.twitter.com/eFRGgDI7ST — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 1, 2018

