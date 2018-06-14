First-of-its-kind microscope at UNF aiding local cancer research

A first-of-its-kind microscope is helping local researchers study cancer.
Doctors with Mayo Clinic said the TESCAN Q-Phase provides quick clarity on whether or not trail treatments are killing cancer cells.
“That really helps to be able to pinpoint what type of treatments will and will not work,” Dr. Maarten Rotman said.
Maarten said by using the holographic microscope, he can watch cancer cells explode in real time.
The state-of-the-art technology is at the University of North Florida’s MSERF lab for 90 days.
Lab director Paul Eason said the hands-on experience gives UNF students an edge.
“The more students are exposed to advanced techniques at the undergraduate level and beyond, the better prepared they’re going to be to compete in the job market,” Eason said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}