  • Five Points stabbing suspect was also arrested for stabbing brother in 2014

    By: Jenna Bourne , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The man suspected of stabbing a stranger in Five Points was also arrested for stabbing his brother four years ago.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old James Lee Jackson stabbed Jordan White while White was talking to a friend on Park Street.

    Related Headlines

    White said Jackson was a stranger.

    With damaged kidneys and liver, White told Action News Jax he feels better knowing Jackson is now off the street.

    “I kind of shouted at him in panic and asked what the hell was going on, and why he did it, and who he was. And that was all he said, was, ‘I am the tin man,’” White said on Monday.

    Court documents reveal Jackson was also arrested for stabbing his brother André Jackson in 2014.

    James Jackson was later found not guilty by reason of insanity and was conditionally released a few months ago.

    “He needs to get proper treatment,” André Jackson said. “The lack of proper mental health care affects people and it has ripple effects throughout the community.”

    André Jackson said his brother was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic decades ago.

    “I would like to send – and my mother as well – would like to send our deepest condolences to the young man. I hope everything is well with him,” André Jackson said.

    Three days after the attack in Five Points, JSO said James Jackson was being released from a hospital when he said he wanted to hurt people.

    A JSO officer involuntarily committed him to a mental health facility under the Baker Act, where he stayed until Monday’s arrest. 

    JSO said James Jackson confessed to the Park Street stabbing.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five Points stabbing suspect was also arrested for stabbing brother in 2014

  • Headline Goes Here

    Inmate escapes from Baker Correctional Institute work camp

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville sheriff: 8 arrested in retail theft ring 'Operation Loot and Scoot'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man o' War found on Jacksonville Beach likely due to Alberto, FWC says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orsay holds fundraising event for employee who was stabbed near restaurant