0 Five Points stabbing suspect was also arrested for stabbing brother in 2014

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The man suspected of stabbing a stranger in Five Points was also arrested for stabbing his brother four years ago.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old James Lee Jackson stabbed Jordan White while White was talking to a friend on Park Street.

White said Jackson was a stranger.

The man accused of stabbing Jordan White has been arrested. Here's what White told @DanielleANjax Monday night: https://t.co/8TYeJBuCmE https://t.co/HjGvslEPfw — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 29, 2018

With damaged kidneys and liver, White told Action News Jax he feels better knowing Jackson is now off the street.

“I kind of shouted at him in panic and asked what the hell was going on, and why he did it, and who he was. And that was all he said, was, ‘I am the tin man,’” White said on Monday.

Court documents reveal Jackson was also arrested for stabbing his brother André Jackson in 2014.

James Jackson was later found not guilty by reason of insanity and was conditionally released a few months ago.

“He needs to get proper treatment,” André Jackson said. “The lack of proper mental health care affects people and it has ripple effects throughout the community.”

André Jackson said his brother was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic decades ago.

“I would like to send – and my mother as well – would like to send our deepest condolences to the young man. I hope everything is well with him,” André Jackson said.

"It’s shocking. Jordan is, like, the nicest guy in Riverside. Everybody loves him." This #Jacksonville waiter was stabbed by a stranger on a 5 Points sidewalk. An item in his backpack may have saved his life: https://t.co/yVKwovWint @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IHW5fmzXeK — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 24, 2018

Three days after the attack in Five Points, JSO said James Jackson was being released from a hospital when he said he wanted to hurt people.

A JSO officer involuntarily committed him to a mental health facility under the Baker Act, where he stayed until Monday’s arrest.

JSO said James Jackson confessed to the Park Street stabbing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.