  • Deputies investigate bomb threat at St. Johns County hospital

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County.

    Deputies said the threat was called into the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

    A hospital spokesperson said patients are still being admitted to the emergency room as deputies do a full sweep of the building.

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported threat.

