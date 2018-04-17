Deputies investigate bomb threat at St. Johns County hospital

Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County.
Deputies said the threat was called into the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
A hospital spokesperson said patients are still being admitted to the emergency room as deputies do a full sweep of the building.
Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported threat.
BREAKING: Bomb Scare at Flagler Hospital confirmed by @SJSOPIO "Doesn't appear to be credible." "Non-Essential workers evacuated as precaution." ER patients are allowed in. Viewer tells me K9 officers on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BiZ6ejCdzw— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 17, 2018
