Florida crime rate at 47-year low, leaders say

Florida’s crime rate is at a nearly half-century low.
Tuesday Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Governor Rick Scott unveiled Florida’s statewide crime rate is now at a 47-year low.
“Florida’s crime rate dropped by 6% in 2017, including a reduction in violent crimes by more than 3%,” Governor Scott said during a press conference at JSO headquarters Tuesday morning.
JSO’s 2017 crime report shows case clearance rates are above the national average for murders, rapes and robberies.
Florida at 47 year low crime rate. 6% drop. 3% drop in violent crime state wide.
“We’ve invested in 180 police officers, we’ve added community service officers- brought them back, we’ve invested in new technologies,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.
“We know through the first quarter of this year city-wide our non-fatal shootings are down 36%,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said, “The northwest part of the city, zone 5, is really ground zero for violent crime and we saw a 12.5% reduction in murder last year.”
Governor Scott said this year’s budget invested in over $5.2 billion in public safety, that is more than a $300 million increase over last year.
