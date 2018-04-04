0 Florida General Baptist Convention outline next steps of day modern civil rights movement

Fifty years after the death of Martin Luther King, Jr., civil rights leaders are reflecting on how far we still have to go.

Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole spoke with community leaders today at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel in Downtown Jacksonville during their “In the Footsteps of a King” ceremony.

The say each one of us can make a difference by making sure we vote during this election year.

They’re also calling on people to participate in the March in Tallahassee on April 26 to talk voter registration, participation and education, and restoring voting rights for former felons in Florida.

Dr. Martin Luther King had a dream—and Dr. James B. Sampson, the president of the Florida General Baptist Convention, believes in order to keep it alive, we will have to work together as a nation on issues like economic equity.

“At the time of his assassination, he was lobbying for an 11 cent raise. Fifty years later we need to have a living wage. There’s so many people who were working poor,” Sampson told Action News Jax.

Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr., of the National Save the Family Now Movement, Inc., says we also need to work together on the issue of voting rights.

He says right now, 1.5 million former felons in the state of Florida don’t have them.

“They ought to have their right to vote. Dr. King died 50 years ago for voting rights, civil rights, for sanitation, for folk who are working as men and women who are picking up our trash.“

Holmes also says a deal on DACA—that doesn’t leave dreamers in limbo—is imperative to making sure we don’t move backwards from King’s Dream.

“We’re concerned about this whole notion of deportation. As black folks, we know what deportation feels like. We know what it sounds like...so King’s struggle has always been inclusive and not exclusive.”

Leaders also briefly talked about the issue of gun control, one of the other reasons behind the march in Tallahassee.

They told Action News Jax it was a gun that killed the civil rights leader and a gun that killed the 17 high school students in Parkland, Florida…and they say: enough is enough.

For additional information about the march in Tallahassee:

Call: 850-681-0990 or e-mail Bethel@betheltally.org



