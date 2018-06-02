0 Florida governor suspends two indicted Jacksonville City Council members

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has suspended Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown from office.

The decision comes after the two City Council members were indicted on money -laundering and fraud charges.

Action News Jax broke the news of Katrina Brown's and Reggie Brown’s 38-count indictment on Thursday.

“Well, it is shocking. It’s shocking. It’s very sad for the community and for the council,” said City Council President Anna Brosche.

Before the council members walked into the federal courthouse Thursday, Brosche had already removed them from their committees.

First thing on Friday morning, the city’s general counsel, Jason Gabriel, sent a three-page memo to the mayor’s office and City Council members that laid out the legal process for potentially removing Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown from office.

The memo from Gabriel said Gov. Scott can appoint replacements for Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown during their suspensions.

The memo also said the Florida Senate could then remove Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown from office.

“Really, I’m thinking about whether the council should call a special election. Because my biggest concern is the representation for Districts 8 and 10,” said Brosche.

City Council Office Director Cheryl Brown let Action News Jax intro Katrina Brown’s and Reggie Brown’s council offices on Friday morning.

Cheryl Brown said Reggie Brown requested bubble wrap last week -- the same time the indictment was filed, but still sealed to the public.

Awards and plaques have been removed from the bookcases in his office and stacked on a chair and table.

There were still stacks of paper on his desk, maps on the walls, and plans written on his whiteboard.

Councilwoman Katrina Brown’s office showed no signs of packing up.

Both Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown are campaigning for office.

Reggie Brown said on Thursday he has not decided whether to drop out of the race for the state Senate.

“I’m innocent right now and I’ll make those decisions at a later date,” said Reggie Brown.

He has contributed $3,255 of his own money for his Senate race.

According to his most recent filings with the Florida Department of State's Division of Elections, no one else has contributed to his campaign.

His opponent, District 6 incumbent state Sen. Audrey Gibson, has received 219 contributions so far, raising $157,429.

Katrina Brown is running for re-election in 2019.

Her attorney, Curtis Fallgatter, said she has no intention of stepping down.

“It’s important because she’s innocent and she’s doing a good job on City Council,” Fallgatter said on Thursday.

Katrina Brown has raised $7,000.

All her contributions have come from businesses, including Sleiman Holdings, which is in a legal battle with the city over The Jacksonville Landing.

If Katrina Brown or Reggie Brown drop out of their races, state law gives candidates four options for their campaign contributions:

Return what’s left to the donors. Donate it to charity. Give up to $25,000 to their political party. Give it to the Election Campaign Financing Trust Fund or the General Revenue Fund.

