0 Florida has some of country's most aggressive drivers, report says

Florida is one of the top states with aggressive drivers in the United States.

GasBuddy published its Top 10 State with the Most Aggressive Drivers list this week, ranking Florida at No. 8.

The top three states with the most aggressive drivers are California, Connecticut and Georgia, respectively. Here is the list:

California Connecticut Georgia Texas North Carolina New Jersey Delaware Florida Kentucky Arizona

The company found that there's a connection between high gas prices and aggressive driving.

California, which ranked first on the list, is also the state that consistently has the most expensive gas prices in the nation, GasBuddy reports.

“Our findings indicate that states with densely populated cities and high levels of congestion are where motorists are more inclined to drive aggressively,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Aggressive driving habits are quick ways to waste gas, according to GasBuddy. These habits could cost an extra $477 per year for drivers.

“And with gas prices expected to continue to rise well into the summer months, simply being aware of how you drive can dramatically lower fuel costs, prevent damages to your vehicle, and make the roads safer for everyone,” DeHaan said.

Also in the study, GasBuddy found that hard braking was accounted as the most frequent aggressive driving event (67%), followed by speeding (25%) and acceleration (8%).

