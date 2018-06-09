0 Florida Highway Patrol: Victim of fatal hit-and-run identified

The man killed in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run around 6:30 Saturday morning has been identified as 41-year-old Marvin Corley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP press release states Corley was walking down West Beaver Street when a vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck him, and drove away.

Authorities say the vehicle's make and model are unknown, and are reviewing area surveillance.

FHP Jacksonville believe the vehicle may be red or maroon, with a red tail lens missing and damage on the right side.

Corley was discovered by family medicine physician Dr. Elhassan, he was on his way to work when he saw Corley in a ditch.

Elhassan got out of his car, covered him in his white coat and began to perform CPR, but Corley died before help arrived.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said last year there were 233 pedestrian fatalities. In April they said there were 14.

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver involved, FHP requests you call FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

FHP Jacksonville is requesting public assistance in locating the suspect vehicle:

Hit&Run Fatal on Beaver Street (US90). Requesting Public Assistance in locating suspect vehicle. Possibly a red/maroon vehicle with red tail lens missing and/or damage on right side. Crash occurred around 6:30-6:45 this morning. Any call *FHP or FC Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/HfJFBI1XQL — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) June 9, 2018

