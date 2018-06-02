Florida license-free fishing available first 2 weekends in June

Floridians and visitors will be able to take advantage of license-free saltwater fishing on Saturday and Sunday.
Next weekend -- Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10 -- will be a license-free freshwater fishing weekend for Florida residents and visitors.
Related Headlines
“Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World, and taking advantage of these license-free fishing weekends is the perfect opportunity for Floridians and their families to get outdoors. I appreciate the hard work of FWC to ensure that Florida remains the Fishing Capital of the World,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers the following license-free fishing days throughout the year:
License-free freshwater days
-First Saturday and Sunday in April
-Second Saturday and Sunday in June
License-free saltwater days
-First Saturday and Sunday in June
-First Saturday in September
-Saturday following Thanksgiving
Bag limits, size restrictions and closed areas apply, FWC said. For more information, visit the FWC's website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}