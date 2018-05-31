  • Florida man with infamous face, neck tattoos arrested in Palatka for alleged vehicle theft

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    Palatka, Fla. -

    A man with very recognizable face and neck tattoos was arrested in Northeast Florida, yet again.

    Robert Hardister, 26, was arrested in connection with a vehicle theft from Futch's Tractor Depot, according to the Palatka Police Department.

    Related Headlines

    Palatka police with the help of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office made the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

    This was not Hardister's first encounter with law enforcement: view his mugshots and the progression of his face tattoos here

    According to police, during the original vehicle theft, a full-size Chevy truck was stolen. Police say Hardister and that truck were later found in Pasco County, along with a stolen vehicle from Okeechobee, Florida.

    Hardister was booked into the Putnam County Jail where he was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle. According to the jail's website, he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

    Additional stories on Hardister: 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man with infamous face, neck tattoos arrested in Palatka for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO investigating westside crash, 2-year-old in critical condition after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    National Donut Day 2018: Where you can get your doughnut fix in the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police investigating reported bomb threat at Walmart on Lem…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Programming note: 'Mom,' 'Life in Pieces' to air early Friday morning on CBS47