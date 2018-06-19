  • Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-week-old boy from Gainesville

    ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 3-week-old boy from Gainesville.

    Jayce Jenkins was last seen in the 4300 block of SW 13th Street in Gainesville, according to a release from FDLE.

    Authorities said Jayce has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 1 foot 9 inches tall.

    Jayce may be in the company of 37-year-old Alison Jenkins from Gainesville.

    Jenkins is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

    Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.

