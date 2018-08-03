You don’t have to have a kid in school to save a lot of money this weekend in Florida.
Florida has a huge list of items that fall under the guise of “clothing.” Among the items: Diapers.
if you’re a parent, buying diapers this weekend is a no-brainer.
During this sales tax holiday period, Florida law directs that no sales tax or local option tax (also known as discretionary sales surtax) will be collected on purchases of: clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
You can avoid paying tax on certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.
For a full list of the other items included, click here.
