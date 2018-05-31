  • Lake City woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off game

    By: Action News Jax

    LAKE CITY, Fla. -

    A Lake City woman won $1 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

    Thomacia Rowe, 40, of Lake City, won a $1 million prize after buying a $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off ticket from a Fast Track Foods, located at 923 Southeast State Road 100 in Lake City, according to a release from the Florida Lottery.

    She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.

    The $25 game features more than $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.89. 

