    Three people, including a child, are dead after a Sunday crash on Highway 17 in Palatka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    FHP says eight patients are involved in the accident. Five patients were taken to the hospital. 

    Authorities received a call at 6:32 p.m., reporting that a crash had happened near the Corky Bell's Seafood restaurant.

    The crash involved two vehicles and was head-on.

    All southbound lanes of U.S. 17 at Brunner Lane are closed due to the crash, according to the FHP. 

    The accident involved multiple vehicles, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. 

