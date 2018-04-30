Three people, including a child, are dead after a Sunday crash on Highway 17 in Palatka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says eight patients are involved in the accident. Five patients were taken to the hospital.
Fatal Crash: US 17 @ Brunner. Of the fatal victims, two adults and one child. Awaiting more information on other patients. pic.twitter.com/sqP38qLqBC— FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) April 30, 2018
Authorities received a call at 6:32 p.m., reporting that a crash had happened near the Corky Bell's Seafood restaurant.
Latest from #FHP: All lanes still blocked NB and SB, FHP and PCSO assisting with a detour. Significant back-up in both directions.— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 30, 2018
This crash has killed 3 in #EastPalatka, and 2 patients are children. @ActionNewsJax
NEW PHOTO: Three people, including two children, die in Palatka crash | https://t.co/5bysZiKnB5 pic.twitter.com/rIIhaR3i9C— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) April 30, 2018
The crash involved two vehicles and was head-on.
All southbound lanes of U.S. 17 at Brunner Lane are closed due to the crash, according to the FHP.
The accident involved multiple vehicles, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.
Fatal Crash: US 17 and Brunner. All lanes NB & SB are closed. 8 patients, 3 of which are fatal. All others at hospital. Extensive delay in area. pic.twitter.com/CydzPA7WKa— FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) April 30, 2018
