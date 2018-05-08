Frontier Airlines adding 6 new nonstop flight destinations out of Jacksonville International Airport

Beginning this August, there will be more non-stop flight options out of Jacksonville International Airport. Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday they are adding six new cities with non-stop flight options out of JIA.
“We want to get people off the couch either to come visit Jacksonville for vacation or for friends and family to go back home,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines.
The airline said the 6 new cities will be Buffalo, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis and tickets will start at $39 dollars.
The airline said the flights to the six new cities will be limited at first, flying just a few times a week, but if there’s enough demand for the flights, Frontier will add more.
“If the demand is there, we will continue to grow,” said Squyres.
The new announcement brings the total number of non-stop destinations Frontier has out of JIA to 12.
