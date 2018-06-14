  • State Road 200 in Yulee reopens after being shut down due to gas leak

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -

    UPDATE, 11:30 a.m., 6/14/18: The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the gas leak issue has been resolved.

    Original story below:

    The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid State Road 200/A1A going toward Fernandina Beach due to a gas leak near Nassauville Road.

    Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said the gas line was punctured by a construction crew around State Road 200 and Oneil-Scott Road.

    Leeper said eastbound and westbound lanes will be shut down from Chester Road to Brady Point Road.

    "Traffic traveling east will take Amelia Island Concourse to CR 107 (Old Nassauville Rd.) CR107 north to Duval Rd. Duval Rd. to Brady Point Rd. Brady Point Rd. to SR200. West bound traffic will be the reverse. No Tractor trailers are being allowed to travel this route due to the tight turns on Duval and Brady Point Rd. They will be held on SR200 or adjacent parking lots."

    Only businesses east of Oneil-Scott Road are being evacuated at this point, Leeper said.

    The roads will be reopened when NCSO said the area is deemed safe.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    State Road 200 in Yulee reopens after being shut down due to gas leak

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville Jaguars: Lower-level tickets sold out for Patriots, Steelers games

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man apparently drowns in St. Johns County golf course pond

  • Headline Goes Here

    First-of-its-kind microscope at UNF aiding local cancer research

  • Headline Goes Here

    Magnolia Gardens neighbors concerned about ditch, storm drain dangers