State Road 200 in Yulee reopens after being shut down due to gas leak

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m., 6/14/18: The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the gas leak issue has been resolved.
A1A in Yulee is now open. Gas leak issue is resolved. Drive Safe! pic.twitter.com/VJvsZNz8Lh— Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) June 14, 2018
Original story below:
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid State Road 200/A1A going toward Fernandina Beach due to a gas leak near Nassauville Road.
Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said the gas line was punctured by a construction crew around State Road 200 and Oneil-Scott Road.
Leeper said eastbound and westbound lanes will be shut down from Chester Road to Brady Point Road.
"Traffic traveling east will take Amelia Island Concourse to CR 107 (Old Nassauville Rd.) CR107 north to Duval Rd. Duval Rd. to Brady Point Rd. Brady Point Rd. to SR200. West bound traffic will be the reverse. No Tractor trailers are being allowed to travel this route due to the tight turns on Duval and Brady Point Rd. They will be held on SR200 or adjacent parking lots."
Only businesses east of Oneil-Scott Road are being evacuated at this point, Leeper said.
The roads will be reopened when NCSO said the area is deemed safe.
#NassauFL has traffic diverted due to a gas line breach by construction equipment on SR-200 at ONeil-Scott Rd. Pay attention to Law Enforcement! Fire Rescue HazMat specialists are on scene. pic.twitter.com/5mU3lzha1r— NassauEM (@NassauEM) June 14, 2018
Gas leak in Yulee, Avoid A1A until further notice. Vehicles entering the area should expect delays and traffic diversions.. We will update when the area is deemed safe and roads are opened. pic.twitter.com/W3nQvpEisk— Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) June 14, 2018
