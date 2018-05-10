  • Gator spotted strolling on Southwest Florida golf course

    By: Amanda Winkle

    Updated:
    PLACIDA, Fla. -

    Just your typical Florida day -- a gator spotted strolling on a golf course.

    A friend of Action News Jax sports director Brent Martineau sent him video of a gator walking on the Coral Creek Club golf course.

    Related Headlines

    "We might want to let him play through!" someone in the video says.

    The gator was spotted on Wednesday on the fairway in Placida, an unincorporated area of Charlotte County, which is about 90 miles south of Tampa.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gator spotted strolling on Southwest Florida golf course

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duval school bus company's safety claim does not check out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dash cam video shows Florida deputy save baby's life

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Jekyll Island man killed his invalid wife, intended to kill…

  • Headline Goes Here

    New app RoboKiller blocks robocallers and allows you to take revenge