Gator spotted strolling on Southwest Florida golf course

Just your typical Florida day -- a gator spotted strolling on a golf course.
A friend of Action News Jax sports director Brent Martineau sent him video of a gator walking on the Coral Creek Club golf course.
Related Headlines
This is not here at #THEPLAYERS - instead my buddy Steve Carter sent me this from a golf course in Sarasota area yesterday. Coral Creek Club in Placida, FL. @ActionNewsJax #ASJax pic.twitter.com/UVZUtL0PkC— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) May 10, 2018
"We might want to let him play through!" someone in the video says.
The gator was spotted on Wednesday on the fairway in Placida, an unincorporated area of Charlotte County, which is about 90 miles south of Tampa.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}