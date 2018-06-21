  • Family: Georgia father killed by police in Camden County

    Updated:
    KINGSLAND, Ga. -

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening in Kingsland.

    The shooting occurred on North Satilla Street. 

    GBI said in a news release that around 10:42 p.m., a Kingsland Police Officer was following a vehicle that stopped at the intersection of Lily and North East streets.

    The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Tony Green, and passenger then ran from the vehicle and officers ran after Green, GBI said.

    GBI said "a brief altercation occurred" once officers caught up to Green. The officer fired multiple shots and Green was killed.

    Family members say Green was running away when he was shot. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots. 

    "I heard seven back to back. There was no stop, it was just boom, boom boom," Toronce Jones, a witness said. 

    Community members are starting to speak out and Green's sisters says she wants answers. 

    "This could have been prevented," Mack Knight said. 

    Family tells Action News Jax he is a father of two. 

    This is a developing story. Follow Action News Jax on Twitter and watch CBS47 AND FOX30 for live updates.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories