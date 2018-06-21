0 Family: Georgia father killed by police in Camden County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening in Kingsland.

The shooting occurred on North Satilla Street.

GBI said in a news release that around 10:42 p.m., a Kingsland Police Officer was following a vehicle that stopped at the intersection of Lily and North East streets.

The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Tony Green, and passenger then ran from the vehicle and officers ran after Green, GBI said.

GBI said "a brief altercation occurred" once officers caught up to Green. The officer fired multiple shots and Green was killed.

Family members say Green was running away when he was shot. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots.

Media advisory: Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Kingsland https://t.co/Egvpv72Yl1 pic.twitter.com/cLq8tlGlXG — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 21, 2018

"I heard seven back to back. There was no stop, it was just boom, boom boom," Toronce Jones, a witness said.

Community members are starting to speak out and Green's sisters says she wants answers.

"This could have been prevented," Mack Knight said.

Family tells Action News Jax he is a father of two.

Friends gave me a picture of the victim. I’ll release his identity after I get confirmation from police. They tell me he is a father of two and an African American male. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2v5T2OhL93 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

We have confirmation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that there was an officer involved shooting. I’ve spoken to four people and one woman who says she is the victims sister. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MNcwKVUjAX — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

We are next to a bank. I’m working to look for surveillance cameras and find out if the officer had a dash cam. I’ve also reached out to the public information officer and dispatch to learn if the officer is on leave. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/n7JQJ6WsZf — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

Friends say that man traveled around this curve on East Lily when he veered off the road. They believe he fled from the officer. This is two blocks from the active crime scene we showed you earlier. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/s3jKR4IYi4 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

