  • Georgia burglary suspect tries to disguise face with plastic water bottle case wrapper

    By: Christy Turner , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    ST. MARYS, Ga. -

    Police in Georgia have identified the suspect who burglarized a game store using an unusual disguise. 

    The St. Marys Police Department said they have obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Kerry Dean Hammond, Jr.

    Related Headlines

    According to police, surveillance video shows him running around the store with the plastic wrapper from a package of bottled water over his head.  

    The break-in happened on April 13 around 1:30 a.m.  

    The St. Marys Police Department shared the video to its Facebook page and said the “craftily disguised gent decided to burglarize GameStop.” 

    The video has been viewed more than 17,000 times. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia burglary suspect tries to disguise face with plastic water…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies investigate bomb threat at St. Johns County hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville military flag controversy: 10 things you need to know

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clay County man accused of punching deputy in face during pursuit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida senator wants investigation into FAA's handling of Allegiant…