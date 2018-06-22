0 Georgia police officer who shot, killed man in Camden County identified

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in Kingsland.

The officer involved is Zechariah Presley, who has been placed on administrative leave by the Kingsland Police Department. The man killed in the shooting was 33-year-old Anthony Marcel Green.

The shooting occurred on North Satilla Street, a few blocks east of U.S. 17.

GBI said Thursday in a news release that around 10:42 p.m., a Kingsland Police Officer was following a vehicle that stopped at the intersection of Lily and North East streets.

The driver, later identified as Green, and passenger then ran from the vehicle and officers ran after Green, GBI said.

GBI said "a brief altercation occurred" once officers caught up to Green. The officer fired multiple shots and Green was killed.

Family members say Green was running away when he was shot. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots.

GBI said it met with Green's family on Friday to brief them on the preliminary findings of the investigation.

Video from the officer's patrol car and from the officer's body camera are being enhanced so investigators can get a clearer view of what happened, GBI said. The video is not being released at this time because GBI said it may ongoing investigation.

The GBI said it is still interviewing witnesses and has not identified the passenger who fled from the vehicle Green was driving. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the passenger is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 14 Office at (912) 729-6198.

Friends gave me a picture of the victim. I’ll release his identity after I get confirmation from police. They tell me he is a father of two and an African American male. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2v5T2OhL93 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

We have confirmation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that there was an officer involved shooting. I’ve spoken to four people and one woman who says she is the victims sister. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MNcwKVUjAX — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

We are next to a bank. I’m working to look for surveillance cameras and find out if the officer had a dash cam. I’ve also reached out to the public information officer and dispatch to learn if the officer is on leave. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/n7JQJ6WsZf — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

Friends say that man traveled around this curve on East Lily when he veered off the road. They believe he fled from the officer. This is two blocks from the active crime scene we showed you earlier. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/s3jKR4IYi4 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 21, 2018

