0 Gloria Williams sentencing hearing: Kamiyah Mobley's mom testifies, says 'I am your mother Kamiyah'

The biological parents of Kamiyah Mobley took the stand Thursday morning, giving emotional testimony during the sentencing hearing about Gloria Williams, the woman police say took her daughter as a newborn.

Kamiyah, now 19, was taken from a Jacksonville hospital just hours after her birth on July 10, 1998, at University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville. She was raised by Williams in South Carolina, officials said.

Both Shanara Mobley, Kamiyah's mother, and Craig Aiken, Kamiyah's father, asserted to the court the fact that they are Kamiyah's parents.

"It doesn't heal. I'm still hurting. I am your mother, Kamiyah. I am your mother!" Shanara Mobley said loudly to the court, which included Kamiyah, who was sitting in the back.

"My name is Craig Aiken. I am the father of Kamiyah Mobley, her real father," Aiken said, reading from a prepared statement before answering questions.

Kidnapping of Kamiyah 'destroyed' her parents

Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken also talked about how the kidnapping of their daughter deeply affected them.

Shanara Mobley, who was just 16 when her daughter was born and kidnapped, said she became suicidal. She said she became an angry person and it changed her personality and impacted her relationships.

Craig Aiken was serving a sentence in jail when Kamiyah was born and said the guards came and told him they had good news and bad news: that Kamiyah had been born but that she was kidnapped.

"That day she (Williams) took Kamiyah, she destroyed me and Shanara," Aiken said.

'Her crimes are serious and definitely not a joke'

When asked what kind of penalty Williams should get, Shanara Mobley said she should get death. The state's prosecutor told her 'that's not on the table,' so Shanara Mobley said Williams should get the maximum penalty of 22 years.

"I need her away from my child," Shanara Mobley said of Williams.

Aiken said he wanted to see Williams get the "max time," for what she did, but he also acknowledged Kamiyah's feelings, saying "my daughter don't want to see you get no time."

"Today, I pray that the court or the judge let her know that her crimes are serious and definitely not a joke. It's also like she can't comprehend the damage she has done and is still doing to Kamiyah," Aiken said.

What's next in this hearing

The sentencing hearing is expected to last for two days and Kamiyah Mobley, who was raised with the name Alexis Manigo, could possibly testify.

In January 2017, police said a tip led them to South Carolina, where they found Mobley and arrested Williams.

Williams accepted a plea deal in February. She could serve up to 22 years for kidnapping and interfering with custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for the latest from the courtroom.

