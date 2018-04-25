Glynn Academy student accepted into five Ivy League colleges

A Glynn County student overcame a great feat after he got into five Ivy league universities.
Glynn Academy senior Bentley Long was accepted into Yale University, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.
In addition, Long was offered acceptance to Georgetown and a four-year, full-ride Stamps President’s Scholarship to Georgia Tech.
After much consideration, Long decided to commit to Yale. Long plans to explore student government as well as entrepreneurship and computer science organizations.
“I’ve always held a strong interest in statistics and it just so happens that in early 2017, Yale officially launched its newest major: statistics and data science. That, along with the top-notch STEM and social sciences departments in other fields, swayed me over some of my other options,” he said.
As Long's academic studies come to a close at Glynn Academy, he encourages others to pursue their dreams.
"Find something and stick with it. Push yourself and take that class you think you’ll hate or have heard is super hard. And, perhaps most importantly, make sure to take some time for yourself,” he said.
