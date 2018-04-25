  • Glynn Academy student accepted into five Ivy League colleges

    Updated:

    A Glynn County student overcame a great feat after he got into five Ivy league universities.

    Glynn Academy senior Bentley Long  was accepted into Yale University, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

    Related Headlines

    GLYNN COUNTY: Brunswick student receives appointments from 3 U.S. military branches

    In addition, Long was offered acceptance to Georgetown and a four-year, full-ride Stamps President’s Scholarship to Georgia Tech.

    After much consideration, Long decided to commit to Yale. Long plans to explore student government as well as entrepreneurship and computer science organizations.

    “I’ve always held a strong interest in statistics and it just so happens that in early 2017, Yale officially launched its newest major: statistics and data science. That, along with the top-notch STEM and social sciences departments in other fields, swayed me over some of my other options,” he said.

    RELATED: Student from New York school accepted to all 8 Ivy League colleges

    As Long's academic studies come to a close at Glynn Academy, he encourages others to pursue their dreams. 

    "Find something and stick with it. Push yourself and take that class you think you’ll hate or have heard is super hard. And, perhaps most importantly, make sure to take some time for yourself,” he said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Glynn Academy student accepted into five Ivy League colleges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Serious crash blocks 3 lanes of I-10 WB before U.S. 17

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather: Tracking More 80s and Sunshine

  • Headline Goes Here

    Palatka mother needs help after friend dies, son injured in crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pavilion at Durbin Park shopping center is months away from opening in…