0 Glynn County police search for person who killed father of three

Right now police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a local father of three.

Corey Proctor, 22, was found dead in his car early Sunday morning on the north end of the Golden Isles Parkway. Investigators say he was shot and killed in his car.

“This is the worst pain, worst pain,” said Ann Proctor who is lost without her son.

This 22 yo father who was shot and killed loved his kids sooo much.

“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. I close my eyes, I see him, I hear him,” she said.

Proctor said her oldest son can look intimidating, but there’s a caring man beneath this tough exterior.

“He had a heart of gold,” Proctor said.

And he adored his three young boys. In just about every picture, he’s holding one of them.

“They took him away from me, they took him away from his boys,” she said.

But little did Proctor know her last words to her son would be just days ago.

“I said 'OK, be careful, mama loves you.' And he says, 'I love you too mama,' and that was it,” Proctor said.

After working his shift at Toucan’s Ale House, CJ was heading home to his family, but never made it. Police say two hunters found him dead in his car on the north end of the Golden Isles Parkway. Investigators say he was shot and killed in his car.

“I can’t believe it, really can’t,” said Doug Harris, owner at Toucan’s Ale House who was CJ’s boss for two years.

“The families always wanted him to wait on them because their kids loved him,” he said.

Harris said CJ was more than just his employee, but family. Which is why they raised money to cover his funeral. And, are planning to set up a fund for his children who are now being cared for by their mother.

“I know that they will find this person, and I can’t wait until they do,” he said.

A day that can’t come soon enough for Proctor.

“I want justice for CJ is what I want. Somebody has got to know something, they have to,” she said.

