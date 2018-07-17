Glynn County's 'Operation Friday the 13th' nets 11 arrests

Eleven people were arrested on drug charges in Glynn County in connection with a multi-agency sting dubbed “Operation Friday the 13th.”
Glynn County police said the arrests came after a long-term undercover operation in Glynn County that targeted the sale and possession of illegal drugs.
Police said 11 people between the ages of 20 and 63 were arrested, and law enforcement seized 4.5 ounces of heroin and just over $10,000 in cash.
The Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team worked with the Glynn County Police Department; Brunswick police departments; Darien Police Department; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms; Georgia Department of Community Supervision; and the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force.
Those arrested include:
- Carter Thrower, age 20 – possession of Schedule II drug, felony
- Christopher Boston, age 54 – sale of Schedule II drug, felony
- Sherman Mitchell, age 59 – sale of Schedule II drug, felony
- Jamie Dickens, age 46 – possession of Schedule II drug, felony
- Xavier McWhorter, age 31 – sale of Schedule II and Schedule IV drug, felonies
- Shaun Copeland, age 37 – sale of Schedule II drug, felony
- Warren Zeigler, age 50 – possession of Schedule II and IV drug, felonies
- Maezelle Sullivan, age 63 – possession of Schedule II drug, felony
- Grady Bell, age 31 – trafficking heroin, felony
- Katelyn Jones, age 28 – sale of Schedule II drug, felony
- Chris Victor, age 34 – sale of Schedule II drug, felony
