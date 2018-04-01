GoFundMe created for Mandarin student paralyzed in accident

A Jacksonville high school football team is asking for the public's help after an accident left a student paralyzed from the neck down.
Jared Christopher Hogg, 17, suffered a spinal cord injury while he was swimming at Guana River State Park on March 18, according to a GoFundMe account titled "Hogg Strong."
The Mandarin High School Football team tweeted the link to the GoFundMe page.
Mandarin High School Sr and his family greatly need our help. https://t.co/4XhupYuCef— Mandarin HS Football (@Mandarin_hs_fb) April 1, 2018
Hogg is now paralyzed and is unable to breathe on his own, the page said.
Friends who were there at the time of the accident said Hogg dived into the water and likely hit his head in the shallow water.
According the page, Hogg is "beloved in the community and well-known by friends, teachers and coaches for his charm, exceptional wit and humor."
