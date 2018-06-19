0 Green pools, unlocked gate at Arlington apartment complex

Families at an Arlington apartment complex said they’re fed up with green pools there.

“It’s smelly and making mosquitoes around here, also, at night time,” said Rubin Yancey.

Yancey lives at Eagle Pointe Apartments, which is now being rebranded as Miramar.

A mother who lives there sent Action News Jax video of a pool that looks like pea soup. She asked for our help, so we showed up to check out the pools for ourselves.

Action News Jax found two pools with emerald-green water that was so murky we couldn’t see the bottom.

“It’s nastiness,” said tenant Clarence Webb.

Action News Jax also found the gate around the pool by the leasing office was unlocked. Parents told us they were worried children could get past the gate and drown.

Property manager Renee Conrado saw Action News Jax recording outside that gate and came out.

Conrado said S2 Residential took over management of the complex on May 1.

She said the company is taking bids to fix the pools and has already fixed the pump at the pool by the leasing office.

After Action News Jax questioned Conrado about the unlocked gate, a woman came out of the leasing office and locked it.

S2 Residential capital asset Manager Cole Burdette told Action News Jax the new management company plans to spend $6 million on renovations at Miramar.

Burdette said S2 Residential inherited code violations and deferred maintenance from the last management company.

Action News Jax was out at the complex officials from the old management company, Eagle Properties, in February while workers were fixing a ceiling that had caved in.

Action News Jax sent video of one green pool to the city of Jacksonville. A spokesperson said, “An officer will inspect this week and cite accordingly.”

